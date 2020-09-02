Old Navy to pay employees to work the polls on Election Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Old Navy is encouraging its employees to get involved in the election process by paying them to work the polls on Election Day.

The clothing and accessories retailer announced Tuesday — on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day — that it will compensate employees who work as poll workers with eight hours of pay, even if they’re not scheduled to work that day.

Old Navy said it has been encouraging its employees “to apply to serve in their communities and giving them the means to do so.”

The company said it has been working with two groups, Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to recruit poll workers nationwide. They’re also encouraging customers to serve at polling stations in their local area. Customers can sign up to apply here.

“With a workforce that mirrors the diversity of America, Old Navy wanted to engage its field employees in the democratic process to show that every voice and action counts,” the company said in a press release. “64% of Old Navy field employees are 18-29 years old, which historically is the segment of the population with the lowest voter turnout. This initiative allows for this demographic to become more involved in the election process than in years past.”

Old Navy has more than 50,000 field employees in more than 1,000 store locations in the U.S.

