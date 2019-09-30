Old Kenmore Hotel to transform into new wedding venue in dowtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new wedding and events venue is coming to downtown Albany.

The building itself at 76 North Pearl Street has been there for years, it’s the old Kenmore Hotel.

Local developers and entrepeneurs are hoping to breathe new life into the historic space.

“It’s so historic but so brand new and we love the merrying of those two elements,” Katie O’ Malley Maloney, owner and operator of Kenmore Ballroom said.

O’Malley Maloney and her husband Nate along with Redburn Development are breathing new life into what has essentially become an abandoned building in downtown Albany.

“So there was a hotel with a ballroom attached,” O’Malley Maloney said. “The ballroom that we have now was originally called The Rain Bo Room where they brought in acts like Cab Calloway, Frank Sinatra and they did performances and live music and it was the hot bed of entertainment in downtown Albany.”

The new Kenmore Ballroom on North Pearl Street will accomodate up to 300 people. As a wedding and event planner, O’Malley Maloney has seen it all and said she knows what clients want.

“We want to bring in celebrations of love or life whether it be for business or pleasure or family,” she said. “We want to make this the premiere classically modern venue for clients and people that want to celebrate.”

The ornate double staircase that was demolished when the building was turned into goverment offices will be rebuilt as a centerpiece.

“One of the first things they wanted to do here was recreate the original elegance of the ballroom so they blew out half of the second floor allowing for 25 foot cielings and an upper level mezanine,” she said.

She said clients could have the option to hold the ceremony in front of the grand staircase, then bring everyone upstairs for cocktails.

“We look forward to welcoming people into this venue that are amazed by its beauty and its story and its history and want to start their own story here,” she said.

The O’Malley Maloney’s have already booked their first wedding at the venue that is set to open April of 2020.

“We brought her through the other day and we stood right here on this mezanine level and we told her the plans and she started crying and she said this is perfect and were really thrilled because we hope that everyone has that reaction,” she said.