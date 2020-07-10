Olana is offering guided tours on the weekends

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Nestled on the top of a hill overlooking the Catskills and the Hudson River Valley is the home of famed painter Fredrick Church. The 250-acre property has been opened throughout the coronavirus outbreak but there were no tours. Now on weekends, tours are available. The grounds are open year long and access is free to everyone.

Electric car tours are available for a more extensive immersion into the grounds around Olana.

There are guided walking and electric vehicle tours with veteran tour guides that cover the grounds Fredrick Church developed for over 40 years on the weekends. Visitors will learn the history of the house when Church and his family lived there. About the restoration of the home and grounds in the 20th century.

A video camera is mounted at the top of the tower giving views of the Hudson River Valley 24/7/365.

If visitors want to enjoy the best view in the Hudson Valley they can go to the Olana website and check out the Olana Eye a sky view up and down the Hudson Valley from a camera mounted on top of the artist tower on the west side of the home.

To make reservation for the limited number of tour spots, due to social distancing guidelines, go to the Olana.org website.

