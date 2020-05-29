Oklahoma Training Track at Saratoga Race Course to open for essential personnel

SARATOGA SPRINGS, (NEWS10)–The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) Friday announced that on Tuesday, June 2nd, the Oklahoma Training Track would open to equestrians. The training track and Whitney Viewing Stand will be closed to the public and owners. Essential personnel that are licensed by NYRA and the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) will only be allowed.

Daily health screenings by trained EMT’s will be required, along with masks and social distancing. Masks and personal protective equipment will be provided.

The Oklahoma Track was set to open at its traditional mid-April timeline, but due to the coronavirus pandemic was delayed. This summers race season at Saratoga Race Course is scheduled to start on July 16th and running through Labor Day, September 7th.

