Oil prices lead to higher average cost of gas across New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up 6 cents in both New York and the country as a whole.

National average: $2.32 (One year ago: $2.59)

New York average: $2.39 (One year ago: $2.73)

AAA says this jump in prices is due to the higher cost of domestic crude oil. Still, gas demand has fallen to the lowest level recorded since the end of May 2020.

Albany gas prices have risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35 per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy’s says. From its survey of 546 stations, we can see gas prices in Albany 8.3 cents higher than it was a month ago, but 32 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany’s GasBuddy report is priced at $2.11 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.49 per gallon, a difference of 38 cents per gallon.

Here are the gas prices across upstate New York: