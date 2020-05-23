Video Updates from Officials

Ohio zoo shares video of 1-month-old baby gorilla

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released a new video of a baby gorilla sleeping in her mother’s arms.

The female western lowland gorilla baby named Jamani was born just about a month ago to Cassie, and first-time father, Ktembe, according to the zoo.

The zoo website states that western lowland gorillas have a single birth every three to four years, and that gestation lasts 255 to 265 days, or around 8.5 months.

Here is Jamani’s original birth announcement the zoo posted on Facebook. You can see how much she’s grown from these pictures.

