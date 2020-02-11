THORNVILLE, OHIO (NEWS10) — Newly released video shows the inside of a school bus when it crashed and injured eight students.
Warning: these images are hard to watch.
The video shows the incident in Ohio on December 19.
A crash reports says a 42-year-old driving a Ford Mustang ran a red light and hit the bus.
The bus then went off the road and flipped on its side.
Thankfully, injuries to the kids and bus driver were not life-threatening.
The driver of the car reportedly was driving on a suspended license.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas
- Study: Coffee can be good for your bones
- #GivingOn10: Saratoga Hilton donates to Beyond My Battle
- Ohio school bus crash caught on camera
- Pittsfield to vote on puppy mill ban