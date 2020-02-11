Ohio school bus crash caught on camera

THORNVILLE, OHIO (NEWS10) — Newly released video shows the inside of a school bus when it crashed and injured eight students.

Warning: these images are hard to watch.

The video shows the incident in Ohio on December 19.

A crash reports says a 42-year-old driving a Ford Mustang ran a red light and hit the bus.

The bus then went off the road and flipped on its side.

Thankfully, injuries to the kids and bus driver were not life-threatening.

The driver of the car reportedly was driving on a suspended license.

