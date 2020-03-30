Ohio man surprises wife with virtual birthday bash and song

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Blaise Rosser didn’t let the stay-at-home order keep him from giving his wife “her favorite birthday ever” last week.

Lisa Rosser’s birthday was Friday. Blaise couldn’t go to the store to buy her a gift because their son has asthma and is considered “at risk.”

So, Blaise organized a surprise video conference call with family and friends, instead.

“She had no idea that this was going on and I walked her into my new home office and sat her in front of the screen and we all sang her ‘Happy Birthday,'” Rosser says. “She said that this is her favorite birthday ever.”

