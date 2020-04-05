Ohio man builds “lumber jacked gym” after his gym closes due to COVID-19 shutdown

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Jackson County man was stuck after his gym closed due to Ohio’s stay at home order in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

So, Zachary Skidmore took out his chainsaw and made what he’s calling a “lumber jacked gym.”

In a Facebook video, Skidmore gets in a pretty full workout, showing off different wooden exercise equipment like a leg press, a shoulder press, dumbbells, and a treadmill.

Skidmore posted that it took about 60 hours over the course of two weeks to build all of the equipment.

“I managed to satisfy my hunger to work out. I hope you enjoy!” Skidmore says.

LATEST STORIES: