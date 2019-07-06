Ohio man arrested for DWAI after crashing into traffic light pole knocking down live electrical wires

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ohio man was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired early Saturday morning after he struck a traffic light pole knocking down live electrical wires.

Police say Walter Jones, 54, of Urbancrest, Ohio was driving a Ford van at the intersection of Wolf Rd. and Central Ave when he hit a traffic light pole. Subsequently veered across Rt. 5 eventually ending up in a small patch of woods located near the Northway Mall.

This caused live power lines to be knocked down forcing officials to close part of Rt. 5 for nearly two hours while repairs were made.

Jones was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for facial lacerations where it was discovered he had been driving while impaired by drugs.

He was arrested by Colonie Police and charged with DWAI by drugs and failure to stay in lane.