Ohio based insurance company suing MyPayrollHR, CEO

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An insurance company in Ohio is now suing MyPayrollHR and its CEO Michael Mann.

The Ohio Casualty Insurance company based in Boston filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Albany on Oct. 15 alleging, ” These continued material misrepresentations and fraudulent omissions induced Ohio Casualty to issue the Policy and all subsequent renewals when it otherwise would not have issued the Policy, and would not have renewed the Policy, had Ohio Casualty known the true facts that MyPayRoll and Mann misrepresented.”

The insurance company claimed Mann signed the policy as he was allegedly perpetrating a massive fraud that led to his arrest last month