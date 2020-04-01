Ohio AG sends cease and desist letter to Hobby Lobby

PLANTATION, FL – JUNE 30: A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After reports surfaced that Hobby Lobby reopened Ohio stores despite the state’s ongoing stay at home order, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent them a cease and desist letter.

Hobby Lobby properly closed its stores during Ohio’s stay-home order.



Now they’re open again — what’s changed? Neither the order, nor the seriousness of the health threat, for sure.



I sent a cease & desist letter to their general counsel. https://t.co/HVqDhFfhqo — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) April 1, 2020

The cease and desist letter, written by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Fulkerson to Hobby Lobby General Counsel Peter Dobelbower, says in part:

“On behalf of the Department of Health, you are ordered to immediately cease and desist operations. If you do not immediately comply with the order, the Attorney General’s Office may take all appropriate measures. If you believe that your business meets the terms of the Director Acton’s order, please clarify the basis for your assertion within 24 hours. Note that a violation of a director’s order during a pandemic may be punished criminally as second-degree misdemeanor or enforced by civil injunction.” Ohio Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Fulkerson

Just a few hours later, Yost announced that Hobby Lobby would close all stores in Ohio on Wednesday night to comply with the cease and desist order.

I received a phone call within the hour from the general counsel of Hobby Lobby, informing us they were closing their stores tonight in Ohio in compliance with our cease-and-desist letter. https://t.co/PLf9iIA8pH — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) April 1, 2020

LATEST STORIES: