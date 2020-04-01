Ohio AG sends cease and desist letter to Hobby Lobby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After reports surfaced that Hobby Lobby reopened Ohio stores despite the state’s ongoing stay at home order, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent them a cease and desist letter.
The cease and desist letter, written by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Fulkerson to Hobby Lobby General Counsel Peter Dobelbower, says in part:
Just a few hours later, Yost announced that Hobby Lobby would close all stores in Ohio on Wednesday night to comply with the cease and desist order.
