Ohio 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Public Health spokesperson in Franklin County, Ohio says a 2-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The spokesperson says this is another instance of community spread.
On Tuesday, the first case of community spread was announced in Columbus when a 23-year-old woman with underlying health conditions was confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday. Franklin County, the home of the 2-year-old, has two more cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT.
