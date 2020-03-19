Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Ohio 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

News

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Public Health spokesperson in Franklin County, Ohio says a 2-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The spokesperson says this is another instance of community spread.

On Tuesday, the first case of community spread was announced in Columbus when a 23-year-old woman with underlying health conditions was confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus.   

The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday. Franklin County, the home of the 2-year-old, has two more cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak