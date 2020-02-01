Oh Deer! Man gets trampled by deer in a McDonald’s parking lot

LOCUST, N.C. (CNN) — A rare encounter caught on camera.

A North Carolina man was walking out from a lunch with his wife at a local McDonald’s in Locust, North Carolina, last Wednesday when a deer bolted across the parking lot and knocked him down, according to CNN affiliate WSOC.

“It was absolutely nuts,” Worthy told WSOC. “It was just a bit of brown, and then I saw his face, I was down on the ground — that quick.”

The couple managed to leave without an injury and according to the man’s Facebook post

“Life is crazy sometimes,” he wrote. “God is good ALL the time! Not injured. PS: Didn’t spill my coke!”