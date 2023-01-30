On February 1, the NYS OGS is hosting its second annual Lunar New Year celebration at the Empire State Plaza.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, February 1, the NYS Office of General Services will host the second annual Lunar New Year celebration at the Empire State Plaza’s south concourse. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

“Lunar New Year is a great time of family and togetherness,” said Commissioner Moy. “I want to welcome everyone to the Empire State Plaza to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with some exciting cultural performances by community organizations and great food. I want to thank the Taiwanese American Association of the Capital District, the Chinese Community Center, the Albany Chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, and all the vendors and sponsors who are making this event possible.”

There will be interactive activities including calligraphy, papercutting, games, and more. Live entertainment is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with performances by the Taiwanese American Association of the Capital District and martial arts demonstrations by the Chinese Community Center.

The south end of the Empire State Plaza concourse will be filled with plants and flowers provided by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and Trader Joe’s, paper lanterns, informational presentations, and moon gates. Vendors including Two Little Dumplings, Kuma Ani, and Pho Yum will be on-site selling food and beverages.