TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both healthcare and government officials are now weighing in on St. Peter’s Health Partner’s decision to shut down the labor and delivery unit at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Because then Rensselaer County would lose its only maternity unit.

When the closure was announced, The Family Life Center staff were shocked, including Doula and Child Birth Educator Sarah Reed.

“This was a huge blow yesterday when we heard about it,” Reed said.

Reed has been supporting mothers across the Capital Region at various facilities.

“Albany Med, Bellevue, St. Peter’s…and Burdette is by far the place with the most options,” Reed said.

That’s because more opportunities exist to use a doula or a midwife during childbirth. Mayor Patrick Madden of the City of Troy said closing the only maternity unit in Rensselaer County will limit accessibility.

“Removing services from a community only creates more barriers for those services. We need to remove barriers, not services.”

Reed also says evidence shows that having a doula present at birth helps increase safety while reducing the number of interventions.

“And it protects people, especially black and brown birthing people,” Reed said. “And that’s what we know. We have these abysmal mortality rates in our state, in our region especially. And we know that one of the solutions to that is doula care.”

Last year, new york state ranked 30th in the country in maternal mortality rates, with higher rates among the Black and Latina population.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello expressed her shock over the matter in the following statement:

“As a Mom who gave birth to my first son at Samaritan Hospital, I am shocked and deeply concerned [about] the recent announcement to close the Samaritan Maternity Ward. This closing would jeopardize hundreds of Troy families and thousands of residents who utilize these health services day in and day out. I am calling upon Governor Hochul to immediately ensure that the Samaritan Maternity Ward stays open.”

City officials plan to discuss the matter with St. Peter’s Hospital administration.

“But I am hopeful that working together,” Mayor Madden said. “Maybe working together with our representatives of Washington, we can find a solution that does not entail shutting down those services.”