Officials warn of potential stimulus check scams

(CNN) — While Americans wait for their stimulus checks to arrive, the FBI and other government agencies are warning people not to fall for scams.

Government officials say scammers are already trying to steal people’s money by asking for personal or financial information through calls, texts, emails or even websites.

Americans are eligible for up to $1,200 per person and should expect to see that money within three weeks, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

However, others who filed their taxes electronically in the past may see a direct deposit in their bank sooner than that.

Officials say scammers will likely try phishing scams by claiming to be from the government and asking for your personal information.

Recipients will receive a notice by mail, no later than 15 days after the payment was sent out with information including a phone number to call the IRS if the funds failed to arrive.

