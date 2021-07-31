Officials urge vaccinations despite emergency authorization

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For many, the big question is when will the Food and Drug Administration grant full approval to a vaccine? FDA officials say they’re working as fast as they can, however, approval could be held up until January 2022.

Local health experts say full approval will help in the fight against vaccine hesitancy. “There is a large group that will not get vaccinated until it’s fully approved and we’re hoping they would all come forward and we will be able to give them the vaccine,” says Mary Fran Wachunas, Rensselaer County Public Health Director.

As cases continue to rise again in the capital region, some hope the vaccine will be approved for our children before they soon heading back to the classrooms. “We certainly expect that the eligibility criteria will come down. The fact that it hasn’t happened yet, I think is something the public should be thankful for because what it means, it that they’re not going to rush out and make it eligible or approve it unless they studied it to the degree which they’re fully confident in it,” says Albany Med CEO Dr. Dennis P. McKenna.

According to this map on the CDC’s website, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady and Greene counties are reporting more than 50 cases per 100-thousand people over the last seven days. The CDC recommends everyone in those counties wear masks indoors, even people who are vaccinated. However New York has not decided on whether to adopt or enforce this mask guidance statewide.