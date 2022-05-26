MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It is National Boat Safety Week! This is a week where officials are reinforcing water safety skills to boaters and everyone out on the water. EMS personnel are preparing as well. They are anticipating seeing many out on the water this Memorial Day Weekend.

“There’s a lot of people out, whether on kayaking, swimming, fishing — we just encourage safety and deter reckless driving,” said Fulton County Sheriff Giardino.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation reports that in 2021, there were 192 boating accidents resulting in 118 injuries and 18 fatalities on New York State waterways. U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2020, and that 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. Safe boating begins with preparation.

Basic boating safety procedures – carrying life-saving emergency distress and communications equipment, wearing life jackets, attending safe boating courses, participating in free boat safety checks, and staying sober when navigating can help ensure boaters stay safe throughout the season. “They call it a personal floatation device, but we call them life vests because they save your life,” said Sheriff Richard Giardino.

On Thursday, local law enforcement held its 7th Annual Great Sacandaga Lake multi-jurisdictional training exercise. Officials say this is the largest contingent of law enforcement officers, fire, and emergency management operation staff since this was started in 2016 with just four agencies. The event scenarios have been developed jointly between the NYS DEC and the other agencies involved. “We want to work together in a live training so we get to know each other and the resources the other agencies have… we all work together,” said Sheriff Giardino.

Those participating this year include the Sheriff’s Offices from Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Saratoga Counties, the New York State Police, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Emergency Management Operations Offices of Fulton, Montgomery, and Saratoga Counties, the Broadalbin-Kenyetto FD, the Mayfield Fire Department, the Northville Fire Department, the Edinburgh Fire Department, the District Attorneys from Fulton, Montgomery and Saratoga Counties as well as the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

Alpin Haus General Sales Manager Mark O’Dell says his team has noticed an increase in boating supplies during the pandemic, he says to expect a lot of new boaters on the water. “A lot of inexperienced boaters so really keep your head on a swivel. Be courteous and give everyone enough room to properly boat and be safe.”