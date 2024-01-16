SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even though it looks like a winter wonderland, Schenectady Police said that drivers still need to be careful. On Tuesday, AAA reported that they received a mix of calls from cars that were off the road, stuck in driveways in heavy snow, or even cars experiencing battery issues.

“People who drive a four-wheel [drive] think that they can drive through anything and that they’ll be able to stop, which is not necessarily the case,” Schenectady Police Officer Nolan Carroll said. “You have to drive the car as safely as possible no matter what kind of vehicle you’re in.”

Since Monday, the call volume for AAA alone has been up twenty-three percent over their average January weekday.

“Ultimately, when it comes to being safe, there’s no safer option than slowing down and taking the extra couple of minutes to get home,” Officer Carroll said.

AAA also shared the following snow safety tips for drivers:

•Continue to obey any driving bans or restrictions that are in place. The fewer vehicles on the roads, the easier it is for plows to clear snow and for tow trucks to respond to those in need. If you can stay home, please do so.

•Go slow on ice and snow! Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Give yourself a donut of space around your vehicle. Allow for proper stopping distance given the conditions.

•Pack an emergency kit with spare clothing, blankets, cell phone chargers, charging banks, and a shovel.