Officials seek federal grants for renewable-energy development in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging the federal government to invest in the Capital Region and the Upstate New York Port of Albany offshore wind tower project. The federal investment would help create hundreds of new green-energy union jobs while combating climate change by manufacturing renewable energy.

Senator Chuck Schumer on a personal call with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg urged the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) to approve a $29.5 million federal grant. The project will be the first large-scale offshore wind tower manufacturing facility in the U.S, that would create economic clean energy development.

Currently, many of the offshore wind tower components are only available outside of the U.S. The project is critical in strengthening the U.S. domestic clean energy supply chain and ensuring Upstate New York is a national hub for new wind technology manufacturing, according to Schumer.

“With a little lift from the federal government, the Port of Albany Offshore Wind Manufacturing Project can be one of the most significant job-creating, renewable-energy economic development projects in the Capital Region’s history,” said Sen. Schumer. “This project is a true win-win-win that will create hundreds of good-paying union jobs, boost New York’s clean-energy manufacturing sector, all while combatting climate change.”