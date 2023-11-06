ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Language Center, which teaches different languages to children and adults, said it is seeing its largest demand for classes, especially compared to the last few years. Kim Andersen, Founder and Director of the center and Empire State English, said they have seen a need for English as a Second Language (ESL) classes and classes for those who wish to speak Spanish.

“Between walk-ins and phone calls, we spend a lot more time on the phone in Spanish these days than in the last couple of years,” Andersen said.

She also said the school has received more requests from companies and even school districts for language services “to help people here in our community learn Spanish so that they can either onboard new employees Or that teachers can work more effectively with their students.”

Two local school districts in the Capital Region welcomed more than 100 children from migrant families, including Mohanasen. According to Rotterdam officials, the school district has already spent over $300,000 this academic year on personnel and educators to help the children of migrants.

Kim Andersen said with the increased demand, they now have a shortage of teachers at their center.

“We are feeling an incredible teacher shortage,” she said. “We can definitely use more Spanish teachers and English teachers as well.”

She says anyone interested in leading one of their classes can visit the school’s website to apply. In the meantime, Anderson is hoping they can fill the need soon.

“We have students waiting for class,” Andersen said. “We simply don’t have enough instructors to fill the demand.”