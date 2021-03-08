Officials investigating rollover crash involving large truck, driver not seriously injured

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a crash involving a Cassella’s Waste Systems refuse truck that reportedly failed to negotiate a turn from Alternate 7 eastbound causing the truck to flip on its side, blocking most of the northbound lanes on Loudon Road.

Police say the driver, identified as Michael Vanness, 46, of Albany, was able to climb out of the truck on his own and was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries by Colonie EMS.

At the time of the accident, which occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, police say only one land of Loudon Road northbound was open to traffic while heavy wreckers were called in to flip the truck and tow it from the scene. The southbound lanes were also closed at the intersection in order to give tow workers more room to work at the scene. Additionally, New York State Police closed the exit ramp from Alternate 7. The closures remained in place until the road was fully cleared.

The Colonie Police Traffic Division is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (518) 782-2620.