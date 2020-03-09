MA Health Department identifies second coronavirus case in Berkshire County

Clarksburg, Massachusetts near the borders of New York and Connecticut

CLARKSBURG, Ma. (NEWS10) — The Clarksburg Board of Health says a case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is confirmed in Clarksburg.

Precautionary measures include closing the Clarksburg School, Clarksburg Public Library, Clarksburg Senior Center, and Clarksburg Town Hall through Friday. The town will disinfect and thoroughly clean these facilities during the closures.

Officials will update the town website with further plans after reassessing the situation on Friday.

