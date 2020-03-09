CLARKSBURG, Ma. (NEWS10) — The Clarksburg Board of Health says a case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is confirmed in Clarksburg.
Precautionary measures include closing the Clarksburg School, Clarksburg Public Library, Clarksburg Senior Center, and Clarksburg Town Hall through Friday. The town will disinfect and thoroughly clean these facilities during the closures.
Officials will update the town website with further plans after reassessing the situation on Friday.
LATEST STORIES:
- MA Health Department identifies second coronavirus case in Berkshire County
- Glens Falls Hospital cancels coronavirus public forum after local case emerges
- Former Siena Men’s Basketball Coach Provided Impermissible Benefits
- King Crimson to play at Cool Insuring Arena
- FSU rises 5 spots, Duke moves back into top 10 in latest AP top 25 rankings