ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As temperatures continue to climb, officials reminded people to stay safe in the heat and are taking measures to help kids stay cool. They also warn everyone to look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Labor Day is typically the last day the city of Albany keeps its splash pads open but Mayor Kathy Sheehan is keeping them open an additional two days because of high temperatures. Families are excited to get out of the house and keep cool.

“We love it, our family loves it. We always come here. We’ve brought a couple of friends here too and gotten them to come back,” said James Gaglio.

Gaglio says he brings his daughter Gabby to the Lincoln Park splash pad at least once a week.

“I like filling up my bucket and splashing it on the ground and like getting my hair wet,” said Gabby Gaglio.

Splash pads will remain open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s through Thursday.

“I like getting wet,” said Gabby Gaglio. “Because it’s really hot.”

In addition to extending the splash pad season officials reminded people to protect themselves from the heat. In a statement Mayor Sheehan said: “With the heat index rising, it is important residents are aware of the various ways they can stay cool. It is also important to remain hydrated, check in on elderly neighbors, and be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.”

With unseasonably warm temperatures expected to last through the week it’s also concerned school officials. Albany High School announced a cross country meet would be pushed back to 5:15 P.M. on Tuesday because of the heat index.

Other sports teams are making adjustments as well. Christian Brothers Academy head football coach Bob Burns says players will only wear helmets and no pads Tuesday.

“We are going to have to keep an eye out to keep the kids healthy,” said Burns. “Based upon standing out here right now, I’m going to have to give them more water breaks and considering we’re trying to build up to Friday, the hydration process, my booster club will have Pedialyte and bananas for them.”

The National Weather Service is urging people to stay safe in the heat by staying hydrated and avoiding alcohol, coffee, tea and salty foods that can make dehydration worse.

Officials are also warning people to keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke that include, dizziness, nausea and fatigue. More serious signs include confusion and loss of consciousness. Seek immediate medical help if anyone presents these symptoms.