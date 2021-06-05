Officials continue to investigate deadly house explosion

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire and police officials continue to investigate what caused an East Berne house to explode Friday evening.

A house explosion in East Berne claimed the lives of Victor Porlier, 83, and his wife Lois Porlier, 72. The explosion took place at 1470 Hilltop Lane. “Beautiful home. The home was for sale. Elderly couple looking to move out of the area,” says Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Before fire officials arrived on scene, the house was already completely engulfed in flames. “No walls, nothing, it was fully involved… It look a long time for the fire to get out,” says Sheriff Apple.

It was a much quieter scene on Saturday. Loose papers, broken glass, wood, and vinyl siding was scattered everywhere along with other debris where the house used to stand.

“A huge debris field. Pieces of the roof like 10×10 sections were found 100 yards away. We have to search all the debris. We have to search the basement, we’re pumping up the basement right now,” says Sheriff Apple.

The cause of this explosion still remains under investigation. “There were a lot of objects in the basement as well that were flammable and somewhat explosive. He had a large bank of batteries, he had a propane generator in the basement — just a lot of things down there very flammable and explosive,” says Sheriff Apple.