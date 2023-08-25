ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the first infrastructure improvement project on the Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge. The second project to replace the eastbound deck is expected to begin in 2024. The two projects are expected to extend the service life of the bridge by 50 years.

The first project lasted three years and cost $47.6 million. Over the three years, the deck of the westbound travel lanes was replaced, and asphalt overlay was applied to the eastbound travel lanes. Additional work included deck repairs, bridge steel repairs, replacement of the center median, and other safety enhancements.

“New York continues to make historic investments to rebuild and strengthen our transportation infrastructure across our state,” Governor Hochul said. “Thousands of New Yorkers and companies rely on the Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge every day. With this rehabilitation project now complete, this vital gateway can better serve and connect communities in the region for years to come.”

The second project is estimated to cost approximately $30 million. The Thruway Authority announced in April that a $21 million federal grant was awarded to further support the restoration of the Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge. The grant will be applied to offset the cost of replacing the eastbound bridge deck.