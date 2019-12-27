Officers say inmate attacked, injured three correctional officers at Greene Correctional Facility

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three officers were allegedly attacked and injured by an inmate at the Greene Correctional Facility on Dec. 20, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said.

At about 4:55 p.m. a 27-year-old inmate was told by a corrections officer to leave the facility’s mess hall. The inmate refused to leave and attempted to punch the officer who gave the order, according to a press release.

The corrections officer attempted to restrain the inmate unsuccessfully. Two additional officers attempted to assist in the situation. One officer was hit several times in the head and a second officer was hit several times in the face during the attack, the press release said.

One officer was transported to Albany Medical Center for neck and facial trauma. Two others sustained minor injuries and remained on duty.

As we approach the end of the year, 2019 marks the fourth straight year that assaults on staff have increased. In 2016, there were 760 reported assaults on staff. With a week left in 2019, we are approaching 1,000 assaults on staff as inmate advocates continue to push for decreased disciplinary measures. Without having substantial measures to deter inmates from attacking staff, our fear is that this alarming trend will continue. Michael Mazzella, Mid-Hudson Region Vice President

Disciplinary measures were taken against the inmate who is currently serving a five year sentence for a conviction in Monroe County.