Officer injured while attempting to execute court mandated weapons seizure from suspect’s home

AURELIUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured while attempting to execute a court order to seize firearms from a suspect’s home Saturday morning.

Police said two Sheriff’s Deputies along with a New York State Trooper responded to 39-year-old Luke Gaffney’s home to execute a court order following his arrest on October 22 that included an order of protection.

While attempting to execute the court mandate, Gaffney reportedly became non-compliant and began to fight with the officers. During the struggle, Gaffney reportedly stabbed and cut Deputy Adam Bacon multiple times before retreating into his home.

Police said additional officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the home. Gaffney reportedly threatened the use his weapons against law enforcement; however, after numerous hours, Crisis Negotiators were able to convince Gaffney to exit the home to be taken into custody without further incident.

Gaffney had previously been arrested and charged with:

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Criminal Mischief

Assault in the Third Degree

Following this arrest, Gaffney had been arraigned and released.

With this most recent arrest, Gaffney was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon (B Felony) and arraigned Saturday morning in the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was remanded to Cayuga County Jail with no bail.

LATEST STORIES