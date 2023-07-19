NEW YORK (WPIX) — A healthy baby boy was born at New York City’s Lincoln Tunnel on Monday thanks to two Port Authority police officers. When mother and son eventually arrived at the hospital, officials said he weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Driver and father-to-be Nestor Guallpa pulled over around 9 a.m. and told officer Timothy Jozefczyk that his partner was bleeding and in labor, according to officials. When Jozefczyk reached the mother, Maria Marin, he saw that the baby was crowning. Officials said Jozefczyk told her to push, and Kylian Aaron Guallpa Castano was born about three minutes later.

Another officer, Evan Butts, arrived after Kylian was born. A former EMT with FDNY, Butts helped Jozefczyk clamp the umbilical cord and with the afterbirth until medical responders arrived.

“We are so happy that we got help from the police,” said the dad. “We are so grateful that they were there and that everyone is healthy. Seeing the officers work carefully and knew what they were doing was amazing. They’re our heroes. It was like something out of a movie, and I will never forget this experience.”

It was the first time holding a newborn for the nervous Jozefczyk, a nine-year veteran on the job. “I was so relieved when the baby cried and so happy that everyone is healthy,” he said.