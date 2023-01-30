ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Edgar Gonzalez, 25, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility. During a routine cell search, Corrections Officers found a metal pipe cover sharpened down, with a cloth handle on the other side.

Gonzalez was already serving time for a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. On Monday, Sheriff’s Investigators charged Gonzalez with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and one count of Promoting Contraband. He will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court at a later date.