Officer rescues owl and names it “Drogon”

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y.(NEWS10) An East Greenbush Officer rescued an injured owl in the middle of the night.

Officer Max Scheibly was on patrol when he realized something hit his car. While checking the scene, he noticed an owl in distress.

The animal lover flew into action and drove the bird back to the police station while waiting on an expert. According to Wildlife Biologist Paul Novak, it’s not uncommon for an owl to hit a car during the winter season. It happens quite often at night.

“He was probably going after a mouse or something along the road side. They hunt the roads more often because of how deep the snow is and where the mice are,” Novak stated.

If an owl is on the prowl and flies into your car, be a hero like Scheibly and contact your local authorities.