Officer involved crash leaves two in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police say one of their officers was involved in a car crash that happened Saturday afternoon while responding to a call.

Police say shortly after 5 p.m., a Troy officer was responding to a call for a fight involving knives, driving with his lights and sirens on. While driving south on 5th Avenue in the Lansingburgh section of Troy, the officer’s car collided with another car going through the intersection at 105th Street.

Police say the officer and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by police at this time.