Officer helps kids cope with school closings

ADAMS, M.A. (NEWS10) – Following orders from Massachusetts governor, Charlie Baker, public school districts have been closed since March 17 and remain closed until the end of May. For many students, it’s been difficult to deal with, especially for those in elementary.

Well, one officer is going out of his way and comfort zone to help out.

Many know him by Officer Nick Dabrowski, Adams Massachusetts Patrolman, badge six. To the kids, he’s just Officer Nick.

Until closings, he would visit Hoosick Valley Elementary school on a weekly basis. Now, a few times per-week, he sends virtual video messages for the school to post on their Facebook page so he can keep in communication with the kids.

“I just want to let the kids know we’re thinking about them. They’re not thought about in this entire process, so I built a relationship with a lot of the kids in the school district,” Officer Dabrowski said. “I just want them to know, even though I’m not seeing them on a daily basis, that me and the teachers, especially the teachers, are thinking about them.”

He sends safety tips and reminders to wash their hands, clean their rooms, finish schoolwork and most importantly, to go outside and have fun while practicing social distancing. To Dabrowski, it’s important to be a kid.

While he normally calls himself the shy guy in the room, he’s put on wigs, masks and basketball jerseys for the laughs. He says he has no problem showing his “goofy” side to make a kid smile.

“I don’t want them to grow up and be terrified of everything. I want them to be kids and still experience life,” Dabrowski said. “It’s very difficult for them and I think that gets forgotten. They can still be kids, they can go outside and play. Just be safe is what I keep asking everybody to do.”