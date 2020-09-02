Officer awarded for helping seniors cross Lake George road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stec and LaFarr awarding Officer Pound

Stec and LaFarr awarding Officer Pound. (Office of Assemblyman Dan Stec)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Less than a month after he was featured in a viral video on social media, Warren County Sheriff Patrol officer Jesse Pound received an official citation from the New York State Assembly.

On August 19, Pound helped a pair of senior citizens cross the busy Beach Road in Lake George. It was caught on camera, posted to Facebook, and went viral locally. Take a look at the viral video from Facebook.

“[Officer Pound’s] professionalism and kindness in assisting people in need are more than worthy of commending and is a shining example of our law enforcement at its finest,” said Assemblyman Dan Stec when presenting the award.

Stec said the citation was meant to honor Pound’s compassion and commitment to the community.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr was also on hand for the presentation.

  • Stec and LaFarr awarding Officer Pound
    Stec and LaFarr awarding Officer Pound. (Office of Assemblyman Dan Stec)
  • Stec awarding Officer Pound and family
    Stec awarding Officer Pound and family. (Office of Assemblyman Dan Stec)

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga