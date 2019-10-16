Officer accused of possessing child pornography arrested

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a State University of New York Police Deputy Chief assigned to the SUNY System Plaza in Albany and part-time member of the Whitehall Police Department on child pornography charges.

Police say Joel Archambault, 28, of North Greenbush, downloaded and disseminated images with child exploitation via the internet. He was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home.

He was charged with promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

The investigation began after the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip.

Archambault was arraigned and released. He’s due back in court at the end of the month.