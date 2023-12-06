CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -New York’s Office of Cannabis Management is back on track to grant CAURD licenses after the injunction that blocked dispensaries from opening has been lifted. More than 400 prospective business owners can pick up where they left off, some opening as early as the end of the year.

As the legal battle filed by veterans who attempted to get into the cannabis industry early has now been settled, the agency has a message for business owners continuing to grow in the budding industry.

“Get open as soon as possible. We are here to support you. We need your businesses to succeed,” said Executive Director of OCM, Chris Alexander.

Four dispensaries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Montgomery counties are set to open by the end of December 2023. These locations are run by people who were directly harmed by cannabis prohibition. This group is targeted by the CAURD program to have first access to legal marijuana sales.

“We sought to give you all first mover advantage. The situation has changed, but you do still have a license in what will be a consequential market,” explained Alexander.

CAURD applicants continuing the process are being asked to submit their possible or secured locations by December 18. Dispensaries have to be a certain distance away from schools, places of worship, and competition.

This deadline is said to help prepare the next wave of applicants. “We can ensure as we get ready for general licensing we understand where locations are being identified across the state,” said Alexander.

For those not quite ready still, Temporary Delivery Only businesses have been approved to run until December 2024. These locations have to be working towards a storefront. No more Temporary Delivery Only licenses will be issued after the end of 2023.

For some of these CAURD applicants, their business will be blooming in no time. Christine Richardson is running a pop-up while construction on her permanent storefront in Albany’s Loudon Plaza wraps up.

“Like everybody else, we are all at the edge of our seats, and we just kind of all as one group. We can’t wait to get going and move forward and all work together finally the way it should’ve been,” described Christine Richardson with Royale Flower Dispensary.

Royale Flower and Amsterdam Cannabis plan to open by the end of this year. Another dispensary, 420 Bliss, will be opening in Troy on December 7, along with Capital District Cannabis and Wellness in Albany on December 8.