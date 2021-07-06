Office for the aging offering three ways for seniors to get food assistance

Visitors come to a previous year’s rhubarb festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmer’s Market in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Warrensburgh Beautification Inc.)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, the Warren-Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging puts out financial assistance to North Country seniors who need help getting fresh fruits and vegetables, funding their purchases at local farmers markets.

This year, how they’re doing that is changing a bit due to lingering COVID-19 concerns, which especially target senior communities.

Through the Farmers Market Check Program, seniors can receive $20 checks to spend at participating farmers markets from now through Nov. 30, 2021.

Instead of the usual outreach events the office holds, some new options are in place this year.

Eligible seniors living at several senior centers will have checks distributed to them onsite.

Those locations include Cronin Hi-Rise, Stitchman Towers, White Water Manor, Solomon Heights, Village Green Apartments, Broad Street Commons and Indian Lake Senior Housing. Residents can reach out to their building’s manager for more information.

Those who want to and are able can also choose to travel to the Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging, located on the first floor of the human services building at 1340 State Route 9 in Lake George.

The office is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Those not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask upon entry to the building.

Checks can also be sent by mail, for those without another way to get them. That can be set up by the office by phone, at (518) 761-6347.

Eligible seniors must be 60 or older.