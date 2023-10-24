STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s Off the Beaten Path serves up craft coffee with a dash of hospitality. Upton Coffee Company opened its doors in July and quickly became a hit with locals, according to Owner Jeffrey Miller.

Before it became Upton Coffee Company, it was a law office. Miller saw the space in 2019 and immediately thought it could transform into a coffee shop.

“So I wanted to pick a name that represented the history of this area and the history of the village. ‘Upton’ was a slang term that the village people and the residents used like 200 years ago, we were uptown of Mechanicville. This was the big city back then!,” said Miller.

Upton Coffee Company is located at 751 Hudson Ave. in Stillwater. For their latest hours of operation, visit their Facebook account.