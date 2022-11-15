TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City.

The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other goods. More than 20 different local vendors sell their jewelry, candy, furniture, and other decorative goods.

The Olde Mercantile is located at 615 Pawling Ave, Troy, N.Y. 12180. The shop is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday Closed Wednesday 10 a.m. –3 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday Closed

This Saturday the gift shop is hosting its Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The beloved customer event includes light refreshments, giveaways and gift giving ideas.