DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The motto at Rooted + Rind in Delmar is every day is Earth Day. Owner Nicole Rice opened the plant-focused café more than a year ago to bridge the gap between veggie and meat eaters.

Growing up in the Capital Region, Nicole never felt like there was a restaurant for her to enjoy locally as a plant eater. She opened Rooted + Rind a year and a half ago to provide a solution in her eyes.

“Plants just make everything better. They purify the air, I feel like they make people happy so I have pretty large house collection of my own and I used cuttings of my own to make this space more comfortable,” said Nicole.

On the menu you’ll find smoothies, smoothie bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, drinks and more. Additionally, they offer alcoholic drinks including beer and mimosas.

Rooted + Rind is located at 14 Booth Road in Delmar. The café is closed on Tuesdays. For full hours and to place an order online, visit their website.