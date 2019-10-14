Off the Beaten Path: Pumpkin Picking

TIVOLI, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson is in search of the perfect pumpkin, taking her to Mead Orchards in Tivoli, N.Y.

The farm offers a quiet, scenic space to pick-your-own pumpkin of all varieties, like Hubbard, Cinderella, Carving and more. They also offer PYO fruits and veggies depending on season, like right now they offer a wide selection of apples for a fun day of picking.

They’re open Saturday and ​Sunday, from 10:00AM-6:00PM. To follow them on social media and for pricing info, visit their website.