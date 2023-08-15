SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re pining for a ‘tree-mendous’ outdoor experience, look no further than Pine Hollow Arboretum. At this green oasis, you can connect to nature while admiring a wide-variety of different trees from around the world.

Pine Hollow Arboretum is a 22-acre free public arboretum open all year long. Its “living museum” of more than 3,000 trees from around the world, that dates back to 1966 when Dr. John W. Abbuhl began planting trees around his property.

Pine Hollow was recently upgraded to a Level II Accreditation by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum. The accolade was garnered for achieving particular standards of professional practices deemed important for arboreta and

botanic gardens, according to the nonprofit organization.

The arboretum entrance is located at 34 Pine Hollow Road in Slingerlands. Admission to the is free and open to the public 365 days a year, from dawn until dusk. The nonprofit welcomes donations from visitors to help them continue their mission to maintain their trees, trails, and grounds.