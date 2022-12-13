QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This winter, enjoy falling snowflakes and dining under the stars from the warmth of a cozy igloo at Park 26. Back by popular demand, igloo dining began at the restaurant as a safe way to social distance during the pandemic.

Reservations are available online and the attraction is only available until March. A non-refundable $25 deposit is needed to book an igloo, that fee will be deducted from the final meal bill.

Are you a foodie? Take a look at their menu offerings ahead of time!

The Park 26 patio has radiant heating that was added recently and they provide additional heaters and lap blankets in the igloos for added comfort. The igloo seats six people maximum.