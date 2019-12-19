Off the Beaten Path: Nativities Collection

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson is in South Glens Falls to experience the “Nativities of the Americas” exhibition.

President of the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls Nancy Purinton says the society has more than 200 Nativity sets in their collection, many of them donations.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children. All funds raised will go toward the society.

Parks-Bentley Place will be open from 1–4 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 28. The exhibition will be open for extended hours of 1-7 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 27.