HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is more than meets the eye at this neighborhood coffee shop on Warren Street. Moto Coffee Machine also functions as a motorcycle store, allowing you to fuel up in more ways than one.

Moto Coffee Machine is the brain child of Antony Katz. His passion for good coffee and cruising on two wheels drove him to open up this one-of-a-kind coffee shop in 2015.

The store is located at 357 Warren Street in Hudson. It’s open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

If your budget doesn’t allow for the purchase of a Ducati, their pastries have also been known to deliver smiles.

