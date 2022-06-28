SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Want to dine like royalty? For 75 years, Morrette’s King Steakhouse on the corner of Erie Boulevard has been serving up steak sandwiches with a side of tradition.

Tony Morrette started the restaurant after experiencing a cheesesteak sandwich in Philadelphia. He decided he wanted to bring his own spin on the classic to the Electric City.

Eight years ago, one local family took over the Schenectady gem with one goal in mind: to continue the legacy Tony started. Owner and Manager Max Martin runs the restaurant with the help of family and longtime employees.

“You know you wake up every morning and you get to come to the same place, work with your family and it’s been a great customer base and its a great place to come to work every morning,” said Max.

In addition to their build-your-own ribeye steak sandwich, their ribeye burgers are a fan favorite. They also offer seafood, salads, waffle fries and much much more.

The spot is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Their busiest time is the lunch crunch from 11 a.m. – noon.