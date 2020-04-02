Off the Beaten Path: Mindful Meditation

(NEWS10) – As people across the Capital Region practice social distancing in the safety of their homes, Off The Beaten Path is showing you ways you can escape your home and your head during this time.

In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson takes a journey of the mind, body and soul.

According to Mindful.org, mindful meditation is about learning “how to pay attention to the breath as it goes in and out, and notice when the mind wanders from this task. This practice of returning to the breath builds the muscles of attention and mindfulness.”

Lower stress levels, sharper focus and better focus are some of the many benefits of practicing meditation. It can also have a positive effect on the relationships in your life, according to Integrated Nutrition Health Coach Grace Loney.

In this video below, Loney explains the major effects meditation can have on the human brain.

To begin meditating, here are 3 easy steps:

1.) Find a quiet and comfortable place to sit.

2.) Breath in and out.

3.) Focus on the breath as it enters and leaves your body.

Loney says even just starting with one minute of meditation a day can make a big difference. She hosts a weekly meditation session on her Instagram Live.

Mindful.org has a free audio series, videos and weekly mediation live session. All the information can be found here.

And if you’re up for a challenge, Deepak Chopra and Oprah are currently holding a ’21 Days of Meditation’ experience. Best part? It’s free to participate!

LATEST STORIES: