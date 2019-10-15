Off the Beaten Path: Hauntings at Fort William Henry

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson gets a lesson in all things spooky at Fort William Henry in Lake George, N.Y.

At the historic location, you step back in time with the help of a 18th century military guide, watch a musket and cannon fire demonstration, and take a tour through the museum and its exhibits.

For those interested in a spook, you can take one of their nightly ghost tours.

According to their website,”Join us for a tour of ghostly places. See first-hand, the equipment used by investigators in their quest to research paranormal activity. Hear the stories that have been handed down over the years, as well as the personal experiences of those leading the tour. Tour requires walking, stairs and dark places.”

The ghost tours are available now through October 27th, Friday-Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. For ticketing info and directions, visit their website.