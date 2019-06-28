Off the Beaten Path: Free New York State Capitol Tour

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

How much do you know about the New York State Capitol? Did you know they offer free tours to the public?

In this “Off the Beaten Path,” NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson takes you inside the iconic Albany building.

If you’re interested in taking a tour, here’s the information for weekday walk-ins:

When: Monday – Friday (no tours on holidays)

Monday – Friday (no tours on holidays) Times: 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Location: Capitol State Street Lobby Information Desk

Capitol State Street Lobby Information Desk Reservations: Not required for fewer than 10 people. For groups of 10 or more, see School and Other Group Tours information below.

Visit their website for Saturday times and more information.